Athletes join Kenyans in celebrating Christmas

Kenya's world beaters on Sunday joined their families and friends to celebrate Christmas.

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge spent his Christmas Day with his family at his rural home in Kapsisiywa in Nandi County.

Kipchoge wished the sporting fraternity God’s blessings during the festivities.

“I’m getting re-energised for the next season which has already started and my focus will be on the Boston Marathon where I’m debuting. I believe I will be able to do well just like the previous races,” said Kipchoge.

This year, Kipchoge ran a new world record of 2:01:09 in Berlin Marathon, lowering his previous record of 2:01:39.

Kipchoge will come up against defending champion Evans Chebet and 2021 winner Benson Kipruto in Boston.

Chicago Marathon champion Benson Kipruto is also at his home in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

Kipruto is looking forward to a better season.

“I took a short break from training. I want to wish everybody a good festive season full of God’s blessings as we look forward to a busy season,” said Kipruto, who trains under the 2Running Athletics Club.

World 10,000m bronze medallist Margaret Chelimo is also in Kapsabet for the festivities but her eyes are fixated on winning gold over the distance in Budapest next year.

“We are celebrating Christmas but my training has been good since I resumed. I will be competing in various races just to prepare for the World Championships,” said Chelimo.

Athletes representative Milcah Chemos urged athletes to stay focused ahead of the new season and strive to run clean.

"We have a lot of competitions coming up this season. We have been fighting the doping menace for some time now and it is time the athletes reward Kenyans by avoiding use of banned substances,” said Chemos.