Athletes brimming with confidence ahead of World Relay meet

“It’s rare for military tanks to reverse on the battle field.”

These are the words of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Corporal Priscilla Tabunda in response to how she intends to tackle the shuttle relay event during the World Relay Championships scheduled for May 1-2 in Silesia, Poland.

“When the adrenaline goes high on the battlefield, one tends to perfect his skills while eliminating obstacles without looking back. That is what we should expect,” Wiseman Were, a Senior Private at KDF said.

Tabunda and Were’s teammate, Senior Private Michael Musyoka added: “Ours will be like an infantry attack. Team work will be key.”

The three athletes, who all come from the same Isiolo Armoured Brigade unit, want Kenya to make the finals.

The KDF athletes will team up with African Games 400 metres hurdles champion, Vanice Kerubu, fast-rising 100m hurdler Rukia Nusra and Kipkorir Rotich.

The 31-year-old Tabunda, who only took up athletics and specialised in jumps in 2010 - a year after joining KDF - noted that although hurdles are highly technical, she is confident her team will perform well.

“We are lucky to be in the same team and brigade, which makes our training easier...We have blended with the rest of the team members. Everyone knows what to do as we prepare for the task ahead,” said Tabunda, who embraced 100m hurdles in 2015. She has been the national champion since then.

“There will always be pressure, but teamwork and the right techniques will carry us through,” said the 23-year-old Were, who is also the 2017 national secondary schools 110m champion.

Musyoka said that they have polished their take off and speed and what is now remaining is the execution in Silesia. “It’s now about self-belief and we have it. We have a strong team,” said Musyoki, 24.

Coach William Murgor said their main target is to comb through the minefield and reach the final.

“Anything is bound to happen from that vantage point,” said Murgor, adding that they are working on their speed and techniques over the hurdles. “The speed comes out well when the technique is right.”

Shuttle relay that involves men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 100m hurdles was introduced for the first time during the 2019 Yokohama World Relays.

The race where a team fields two men and the same number of women starts at the finishing end with the men’s 110m hurdles going clockwise.

The female team member takes off after her colleague has crossed the line and this happens until the other remaining two completes the circle.