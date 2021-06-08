Athlete with nine lives conquers challenges to become millionaire

It has been a long journey to the top for freshly minted Eldoret City Marathon champion Victor Kipchichir.

He was involved in two road accidents, but was able to triumph over adversity, pick himself up and now he is the newest millionaire in town.

The athlete won Eldoret City Marathon on Sunday after clocking two hours, eight minutes, 56 seconds (2:08:56) and stands to pocket Sh3.5 million for his exploits.

Kipchirchir was involved in his first accident in 2017 as he was returning home from Valencia Marathon where he finished 11th.

His vehicle was involved in an accident while he was driving along the Eldoret-Iten highway.

He broke his arm and fractured his leg, and was ruled out of competition up to 2019.

When he recovered, he entered the Kuala Lumpur Marathon and won after clocking 2:19:00 due to high temperatures.

That same year he was involved in yet another accident in which he injured his leg.

For a second time, he was ruled out of action, only that this time round, competitions had been cancelled due the coronavirus pandemic.

Kipchirchir returned to training in July last year in readiness for Eldoret City Marathon and is happy that he won the third edition of the competition.

His wife Salma Wammo John, who was following the race in Isiolo where she works, called to congratulate him after his exploits.

Kipchirchir, who resides in Kapindani in Uasin Gishu County, went home after the race for the first time since last year because he had been away training.

He beat Leonard Langat, who clocked 2:10:49, while Emmanuel Bor was third in 2:11:10.

Kipchirchir told Nation Sport that he was confident that he would win the race because of his intense training.

He started serious training in July last year after renting a house in Chirchir shopping centre where many athletes live in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

This was after all the athletics camps were closed including the Rosa Associati Management camp where he used to train due to a directive from the government when the pandemic struck in 2020.

“I started preparing for the race last year in July when I rented a house outside the camp,” said Kipchirchir.

“I had confidence that I would bag victory. My strategy was to be in the leading pack which worked for me. I knew no athlete had done preparations for a year and I wanted to prove that I was in good shape,” he said.