Anti-doping rules pose hurdles for Athletics Kenya selectors

Elias Ngeny celebrates crosses the finish line to win the 800 metres final during the Athletics Kenya Olympics Pre-trials at Nyayo National Stadium on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • New stars emerged at the three-day Tokyo Olympics pre-trials that concluded at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday but have not done the three mandatory World Athletics (WA) out-of-competition tests 10 months prior to a major championship such as the Olympics or the World Athletics Championships. The tests must comprise one blood test.
  • From the Nyayo pre-trials, it is evident that some athletes outside WA and Anti-Doping of Kenya (Adak) testing pools could win  events during the Tokyo Olympics trials scheduled for June 17 to 19 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Athletics Kenya faces a selection headache after newbies bloomed at the Olympic pre-trials but are yet to meet the anti-doping rules that require they take three tests before the Tokyo Games.

