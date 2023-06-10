Another 800m world lead for Emmanuel Wanyonyi
Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi improved his 800 metres personal best time to one minute, 43.27 seconds in claiming victory at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Friday night, some 0.05 seconds better than the time he set at last month’s Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.
Wanyonyi, 18, also the 2021 World Under-20 Championships gold medallist, runs under the watch of his mentor, Kenya’s 2007 world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei, and is coached by decorated Italian Claudio Berardelli.