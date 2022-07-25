Amusan bags historic gold for Nigeria in 100m hurdles

Tobi Amusan

From left: Silver medalist Britany Anderson of Team Jamaica, gold medallist Tobi Amusan of Team Nigeria, and bronze medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico celebrate after competing in the Women's 100m Hurdle Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
 

Photo credit: Carmen Mandato | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Amusan, who had obliterated the world record in an astonishing semi-final where she clocked 12.12sec, powered over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec
  • Her winning time will not be recognised as a world record, however, due to a strong following win of 2.5 metres per second
  • Jamaica's Britany Anderson took silver in 12.23sec, while Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico claimed bronze in 12.23

Eugene, United States

Tobi Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold as she stormed to victory in the women's 100m hurdles in Oregon on Monday.

Amusan, who had obliterated the world record in an astonishing semi-final where she clocked 12.12sec, powered over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec.

Related

Tobi Amusan

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan celebrates setting a world record in the women's 100m hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

Her winning time will not be recognised as a world record, however, due to a strong following win of 2.5 metres per second.

Jamaica's Britany Anderson took silver in 12.23sec, while Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico claimed bronze in 12.23.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan (right) and Jamaica's Britany Anderson compete in the women's 100m hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP


