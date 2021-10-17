Amsterdam Marathon champion Tanui hails 'sister' Tirop

The newly crowned Amsterdam Marathon champion Angela Tanui Sunday paid tribute to her fallen compatriot Agnes Tirop by winning the race in a course record time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 57 seconds in Netherlands.

Tanui, who looked strong in the final stages of the race, sprinted to the finish line beating her compatriot Maureen Chepkemoi who clocked 2:20:18 while Ethiopia's Hailu Haven settled for third just one second behind Chepkemoi.

In the men's category Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola ran a course record time after leading in the final stages clocking 2:03:38 ahead of Kenya's Bernard Koech who timed 2:04:09 while another Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase sealed the podium in 2:04:12.

In a post-race interview, Tanui eulogised the late Tirop - a member of the Gianni Demadonna stable - as humble and kind and she was sad that she died when her star was beginning to shine.

“I was running today with a white ribbon on my lapel, which is a sign of mourning my compatriot because she is someone I knew very well and were in the same management. I was running thinking about her and I wanted to do well as one way of honouring the champion,” said Tanui.

Tanui said that she felt sad and as she was running, her coach Gabriella asked her to run also for the late Tirop.

“I wanted to make the race unique because Tirop was a sister to me and we were in the same management and that is why I managed to run a course record which was a good improvement for me,” said Tanui who is coached by Joseph Cheromei, Richard Kanda and James Ebenyo.

Tirop, who will be buried on Saturday at her parents’ home at Kapnyamisa Village in Nandi County, was found dead in her house in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck by her husband Ibrahim Rotich who is in police custody.

Tirop was planning to reclaim her world record in the 10-kilometre road race after it was lowered by 23 seconds by Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne in Switzerland just two weeks before she met her death.

Ethiopia-born Kalkidan ran a brilliant 29 minutes and 38 seconds, lowering Tirop’s time of 30:01 which she had set a few days earlier in Germany.

In Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, athletes drawn from Kapsabet, Nandi County, Kaptagat and Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County converged and formed a committee that will work hand in hand with burial committee at Tirop's home.

The athletes agreed to fundraise ahead of the major one on Wednesday as one way of showing solidarity with the family of the fallen hero.

Representatives from all the athletics regions were selected to coordinate fund-raising and those who will be attending the burial.

Japheth Kimutai, who chaired the meeting urged athletes to converge in Iten on Friday and accompany the body ahead of the burial on Saturday.

Joan Jelimo in her address to the media said that there is need for women athletes to come out and avoid toxic relationships saying that there is life after that.

“We want to teach women athletes to be responsible and try to get out of their angry toxic husbands who are always ready to harm them,” said Jelimo.

Viola Lagat, a 1,500m specialist, while condemning the act also said that the community needs to respect women.

“We have lost a star and the world is mourning and we want to ask our brothers that we are someone’s daughters, mothers and we need to talk and make sure things move in the right way. We have lost Tirop and we are here celebrating her life instead of her good performance,” said Lagat.

Apart from Amsterdam Marathon race, Kenyans performed well during the Paris Marathon where Elisha Rotich smashed Kenenisa Bekele's course record of 2:05:04 after timing 2:04:18 to emerge victorious.

Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros came in second place after clocking 2:04:42 while Hillary Kipsambu was third in 2:04:45.