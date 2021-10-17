Amsterdam Marathon champion Tanui hails 'sister' Tirop

Amsterdam Marathon champion Angela Tanui

Kenya's Angela Tanui celebrates after winning the women's TCS Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam on October 17, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Olaf Kraak | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tanui, who looked strong in the final stages of the race, sprinted to the finish line beating her compatriot Maureen Chepkemoi who clocked 2:20:18 while Ethiopia's Hailu Haven settled for third just one second behind Chepkemoi
  • In a post-race interview, Tanui eulogised the late Tirop - a member of the Gianni Demadonna stable - as humble and kind and she was sad that she died when her star was beginning to shine
  • Tanui said that she felt sad and as she was running, her coach Gabriella asked her to run also for the late Tirop


The newly crowned Amsterdam Marathon champion Angela Tanui Sunday paid tribute to her fallen compatriot Agnes Tirop by winning the race in a course record time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 57 seconds in Netherlands.

