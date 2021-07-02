Amina: Kenya ready to host World Under-20 event

Preparations for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships are complete and Kenya is ready to welcome more than 120 countries in Nairobi for the global track and field event from August 17-22.

According to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, all the necessary things have been finalised ahead of next months championship.

“We are more than ready for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships and this will give us an advantage because it has opened more opportunities for us to host major events in future. I went to see how the Covid-19 tests are done, and I’m impressed because we have shown the world that we are ready for the task ahead,” Amina told the media on Friday during the second day of the national trials for the event at Kasarani.

Amina said the national team that will be selected on Saturday will head to a bubble camp at Kasarani once Kenya’s Olympics team leaves for Tokyo.

“As you are aware, we have another team for the Olympic Games in a bubble camp which is now a requirement for the major events and once they leave, the team selected tomorrow will take over as we prepare them for the junior championships,” she added.

In terms of hotels that will be used by the athletes, officials, media and the World Athletics family, the CS said that organisers have made good progress in engaging different entities.

She expressed joy that more hotels were coming up and were willing to do the extra work that is expected of them.

“We have been having discussions and we have identified the hotels where we shall accommodate all the participants, including teams. Today, we had a virtual meeting and the hoteliers are positive and are willing to do extra work when the need arises,” she said.

She lauded Athletics Kenya for staging successful trials despite the Covid-19 challenge.

Amina was accompanied by Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei.

All participating athletes, officials, media and the support personnel will undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test at the gate, according to the Local Organising Committee for the August 17-22 championship.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya’s Director for Youth Development, Barnaba Korir, said athletes selected to represent Kenya in the sprints and field events will join the bubble camp immediately.

“The Olympics team is still at the bubble camp and with the few limited slots, the sprints and field events athletes will join immediately because we have a lot of work to do before the games,” said Korir.