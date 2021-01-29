Amina forms planning committees for World U-20 Championships

The government has formed the Steering and Local Organising Committees for the World Under-20 Championships in athletics programmed from August 17 to 22 this year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amina Mohammed, who appointed the committees on Thursday in a gazette notice, will chair the Steering Committee while Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei, will head the Local Organising Committee.

Entrepreneur Mike Rabar has been retained as the chief executive officer and will be deputised by Ruth Agesa.

Amina will have Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Hassan Noor Hassan and Principal Secretary, State Department of Sports, Joe Okudo as her first and second vice chairpersons respectively.

Rabar will also double up as the secretary of Steering Committee that will have representatives from the Office of the President, Governor-Nairobi City County and Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

The tenure of the members of the Steering Committee will run from September 1, 2020 to November 22, 2021 while that of the Local Organising Committee will be from April 1, 2021 to September 22, 2021.

The Steering Committee shall ensure the event’s conformity with the best high level organisational standards for hosting the World Athletics Under-20 Championships and provide policy guidance to the Organising Committee.

The offices of the Local Organising Committee shall be situated at Sports Kenya at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Local Organising Committee shall be responsible for the organisation and co-ordination of all the activities relating to the World Athletics Under-20 and the Chief Executive Officer of the Organising Committee shall be responsible for managing and coordinating all the activities of the committee.

Also included in the Steering Committee are Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang'i (Coordination of National Government), Ukur Yatani (National Treasury and Planning), James Macharia (Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Development and Public Works), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Sicily Kariuki (Water and Sanitation), John Munyes (Energy and Petroleum), Information and Joseph Mucheru (Communication Technology), Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Betty Maina (Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development).

Principal Secretary in State Department Culture and Heritage, Josephat Mukobe, Sports Kenya chairman, Fred Muteti, Director-General Sports Kenya Pius Metto, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya chief executive officer Japhter Rugut, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) First Vice-President, Shadrack Maluki and Athletes’ Representative are also part of the Steering Committee.

Those making the Local Organising Committee are Josephine Onunga, who will be the Director, Administration) while Rose Wachuka Macharia will be the Event Co-ordinator and Liaison deputised by Caesar Handa while Bernice Macharia is the Assistant Event Co-ordinator and Liaison.

Director for Finance and Team Services is Margaret Byama while Barnabas Korirn is the Director for Ticketing, Operations and Knowledge Management and will be deputised by Maxwell Nyamu.

Ibrahim Hussein will be the Director for Technical and Competition, Gabriel Warigi Muthuma will be in charge of Delivery, Walter Ongeti for Legacy while Alexander Kobia for Media, Broadcasting and Communication.

Others are Pius Metto (Director-General, Sports Kenya), Christine Mangwana (Assistant Director, Legal, Procedural, Advisory), Regina Gachora (Chief Operations Officer), Janice Kemoli (Assistant Chief Operations Officer), David Miano (Assistant Director, Administration), Silvia Maleen Mayodi (Assistant Director, Finance and Procurement), Emmanuel K. Gichohi(Director, Legal), Rosemary Chepkorir (Assistant Director, Legal, Contracts), Lawrence Monda (Director, Information and Communication Technology), Benjamin Wachira Gathungu (Assistant Director, Information and Communication Technology), David Bunei (Director, Security and Accreditation), Joseph Chirchir (Assistant Director, Security and Accreditation), Matigo Marwanga (Director, Protocol, Local), Michael Kinyanjui (Director, Protocol, International), Susan Kamau (Assistant Director, Protocol), Paul Mutwii (Assistant Director, Technical and Competition), Zaheeda Suleiman (Director, Marketing and Commercial), Robert Nyang’aya (Assistant Director, Marketing and Commercial), Ndirangu Ruhiu (Assistant Director, Commercial and Marketing), Michael Okinyi (Assistant Director, Media, Broadcasting and Communication), Chris Mbaisi (Assistant Director, Media, Broadcasting and Communication), Thomas Kwaka (Director, Transport), Vincent Kaduki (Assistant Director, Transport), Douglas Wakiihuri (Director, Logistics), Mohamed Bashir Ibrahim (Assistant Director, Logistics), Jared Nyakiba (Director, Medical and Anti-Doping), Victor Bargoria (Assistant Director, Medical and Anti-Doping), Abdul Aziz Gello (Assistant Director, Medical and Anti-Doping), Caroline Chipuzo (Director, Volunteers), Razoah Vitisia (Assistant Director, Volunteers), Zulekha Khalid (Director, Accommodation), Peter Angwenyi (Assistant Director, Accommodation), Mercy Ndung’u (Assistant Director, Accommodation), Jibril Maalim (Assistant Director, Legacy), Benjamin Wafula (Assistant Director, Legacy) and George Ombakho (Director, Monitoring and Evaluation).