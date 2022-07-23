American Michael Norman wins world 400m gold

Eugene, United States

American Michael Norman made up for a disappointing fifth-placed finish at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the world 400m gold in Eugene on Friday.

Norman, who failed to advance from semi-finals in the Doha worlds in 2019 with a thigh injury, clocked a winning time of 44.29 seconds.

USA's Michael Norman celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men's 400m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Three-time Olympic medallist and 2011 world champion Kirani James of Grenada claimed silver with 44.68sec, while Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith took bronze (44.66).

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, who set the record of 43.04sec when winning gold at the Rio Olympics, finished fifth in 44.97sec.

A serious knee injury saw Van Niekerk take a three-year hiatus from the sport and the result is testament to his slow, but committed comeback.

"As the world record holder, this is where I belong," the South African said.

"This is what I need to fight for. I need to make sure that I do whatever it takes to patiently get myself back to the place where I belong and that is on the podium.

"Fifth this time around, so I am working definitely towards the goal. Hopefully next time, I am on the podium."

USA's Michael Norman reacts after crossing the finish line to win the men's 400m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 22, 2022. Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP