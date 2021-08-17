Ambitious Kenyan sprinters face Olympic class foes

For Kenya’s sprinters, there will be more to it than just participating in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that start Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Elkana Kiprotich and Sylvia Chelangat, who will be the first Kenyans on track in the 400m mixed relay Wednesday morning, said their dream is to not only give Kenya its first medal at the event, but feature at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

Kenya’s representatives in the men and women’s 100m races, Sylvester Simiyu and Mercy Chebet, will also be dreaming big as they take to the blocks in their respective heats Wednesday morning.

Kiprotich, Chelangat will partner with Kennedy Kimeu and Loice Morara in the mixed relay second heat that will go down at 9.11am, before the final at 7.15pm.

Namibia's Olympics 200 metres silve rmedallist Christine Mboma, poses for photos at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 17,2021 ahead of World Under 20 Championships. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya starts from lane five, and is in the same heat with continental rivals, South Africa and Nigeria. Others are Ecuador and Italy.

Nigerian team comprises of Nse Uko, who was at the Tokyo Olympics where she was part of the quartet that ran an African record of 3:13.60 in the mixed 4x400m, but failed to make the final.

This is the first time the mixed relay race is being featured at the world junior competition.

Kiprotich (47.22) and Kimeu (46.45) will later take to the blocks in the men’s 400m second and third heats at 11.47am and 11.54am respectively. The first two athletes to cross the line make it to the final due Saturday, alongside the next three fastest qualifiers.

Kimeu is in the same heat with South African Lythe Pillay, who won the African Under-18 400m title in 2018.

Pillay will be hoping to extend his dominance to the global stage when he gets on the track. He was in South Africa’s 4x400m senior team, which saw him competing at the World Relays in Silesia and Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Pillay’s personal best of 45.53 set in March ranks him as the fastest entrant in the men’s 400m field in Nairobi.

Jamaica’s Jeremy Bembridge (45.94), who will be in the first heat and Anthony Pesela of Botswana (46.10), who will be in Kiprotich’s heat, are some of the sprinters to watch out for.

“Personally, I am ready to put Kenya in the mixed relay final and then plan is to strike later in the day for a medal,” said Kiprotich.

“It won’t be easy since I will also take the blocks in the one lap race heats but I am determined.”

Kimeu said they have the speed and strength for the relay event.

“We have worked on baton handling techniques and all is well. We must reach the final since that will inspire us to perform well in the 400m,” said Kimeu.

Chelangat (55.21) is in the same third heat with Nigerian Uko, who is the fastest in the Nairobi field with 51.70, which she ran to win the National Sports Festival in April.

European 400m champion Kornelia Lesiewicz (52.02) goes in the first heat, while Jamaican Oneika Mcannuff (52.54) is in the second heat.

Chebet will fancy her chances as she takes the blocks in women’s 100m third heat against Beatrice Masilingi (11.38) from Namibia, who is fresh from finishing fifth in 200m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Masilingi will double up in the women’s 200m where there is a possibility of an explosive showdown with compatriot Christine Mboma, who won silver medal in women’s 200m at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Tina Clayton (11.17) and Kerrica Hill (11.43) will be representing Jamaica in the women’s 100m in Nairobi.

With Ackera Nugent, who is second to Williams on the U20 standings (11.09) penciled for the 100m hurdles, Clayton has been saddled with the task of retaining the women’s 100m gold for Jamaica.

Bahamian Camille Rutherford, who clocked a personal best of 11.32 back in March, is another formidable sprinter to watch out for in women’s 100m.