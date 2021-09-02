All set for third edition of Mutuini Half Marathon

A maximum of 500 participants will be allowed at the third edition of the Mutuini Half Marathon due Sunday in Dagoretti South, Nairobi County.

Mwangi Mbugua, one of the race organisers, disclosed Thursday that registration will go on until Sunday before 7am with entries restricted to 500 owing to Covid-19 protocols.

Besides the half marathon (21km) race, there will also be 10km and 3.5km for the races that will start and end at Kirigu Primary School.

Mbugua said that registration fee is Sh2,000 but regretted that this edition’s event won’t have prize money due to lack of sponsorship.

The proceeds from the one-day event, that will be graced by the area Member of Parliament, John Kiarie, will go towards Mutuini Hope Centre, which provide meals and education support to orphans and vulnerable children in Mutuini ward.

The Centre that started in 2015 has 108 pupils and students drawn from pre-unit to college level, and besides the education support, they deliver food to 55 senior citizens everyday within Mutuini Ward.

“Covid-19 has really messed up things for us having failed to stage the event last year owing to the scourge. But we have to keep the race on. We also hope that sponsors will come on board like the other years soon,” said Mbugua.

Olympian Charles Mneria from Kenya Prisons and Perin Nenkampi of Kenya Defence Forces won the men and women races respectively during the second edition in 2019.

Mneria clocked 1 hour, 03 minutes and 48 seconds beating 2019 Beyond Zero Half Marathon champion Josphat Bett from Keringet to second place in 1:04:33.

Mneria, who finished second in 10,000m during the trials for 2016 Rio Olympics in Eldoret but ended up competing in 5,000m, won the Kenya Prisons Cross Country Championships race this year.

Nenkampi, the 2017 Kajiado County Half Marathon champion, romped home in 1:15:25 to claim victory in the women’s race.