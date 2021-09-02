All set for third edition of Mutuini Half Marathon

Leonard Langat takes part in Mutuini Half Marathon

Leonard Langat competes in the Mutuini Half Marathon in Dagoretti South, Nairobi on April 29, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwangi Mbugua, one of the race organisers, disclosed Thursday that registration will go on until Sunday before 7am with entries restricted to 500 owing to Covid-19 protocols
  • Besides the half marathon (21km) race, there will also be 10km and 3.5km for the races that will start and end at Kirigu Primary School
  • The proceeds from the one-day event, that will be graced by the area Member of Parliament, John Kiarie, will go towards Mutuini Hope Centre, which provide meals and education support to orphans and vulnerable children in Mutuini ward

A maximum of 500 participants will be allowed at the third edition of the Mutuini Half Marathon due Sunday in Dagoretti South, Nairobi County.

