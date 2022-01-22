All set for Great Ethiopian Run

From left: Richard Nerurcar the events moderator interviews Uganda's Rodgers Kibet and Dan Kibet, Kenyans Shadrack Koech and Cornelius Kemboi during a pre-race press conference for the 2021 Total Energies Great Ethiopia Run International 10km road race on January 21, 2021 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Pool

What you need to know:

  • Also in action will be 25,000 participants who will be lining up to run either for fun or chase new personal best times
  • The hunt for glory has also seen Eritreans join the list of those who will be going for top honours alongside neighbours Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda
  • The winners in both categories will go home Sh228,000 richer with the second-placed athlete pocketing Sh68,000 while the third-placed will get Sh27,000

In Addis Ababa

