All set for Eldoret Marathon

Eldoret Marathon race director Moses Tanui (right) gives Mark Rotich his bib

Former two-time Boston Marathon champion, Moses Tanui (right), who is the Eldoret City Marathon Race Director, gives Mark Rotich his bib number and a t-shirt, during collection of the items at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on June 03, 2021. Rotich is one of the athletes set to compete at the Eldoret City Marathon on June 06, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race will see several athletes who have been out in the cold due to coronavirus pandemic battle it out for honours in what is one of the most prestigious marathons in Africa
  • This years’ edition is unique since no fan will be allowed along the road to cheer the athletes as part of Covid-19 containment measures
  • Results are expected to be accurate after organisers procured electronic timing gadgets as one way of elevating the race in line with World Athletics standards

Eldoret town will come to a standstill when the third edition of Eldoret City Marathon goes down on Sunday in Uasin Gishu County.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.