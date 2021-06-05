All set for Eldoret Marathon

Eldoret town will come to a standstill when the third edition of Eldoret City Marathon goes down on Sunday in Uasin Gishu County.

The race will see several athletes who have been out in the cold due to coronavirus pandemic battle it out for honours in what is one of the most prestigious marathons in Africa.

The winners in 42km race in both categories will take home Sh3.5 million in prize money with top 20 athletes also being awarded.

This years’ edition is unique since no fan will be allowed along the road to cheer the athletes as part of Covid-19 containment measures.

The race will start at University of Eldoret stretching through the Chepkoilel junction, before taking a turn towards Mwanzo estate through veterinary junction. The athletes will then make numerous turns within Eldoret CBD before exiting through Kisumu road to Elgon View area then connect to Kapsoya estate before descending to the Zion Mall finishing point through Uganda Road.

All the roads will be closed by 5.00am. Race director Moses Tanui has urged residents to bear with them since this is common in marathon races the world over.

“We are looking forward to a good race and we are happy that it is finally happening after numerous hiccups. This year is different because it is happening when we are in the middle of a pandemic and no fan will be allowed on the course. I would like to urge everyone to just follow the race on local channels,” said Tanui, a two-time Boston Marathon champion.

Electronic timing

Former Tokyo Marathon champion Helah Kiprop, Abu Dhabi Marathon champion Vivian Kiplagat who was also second in the 2019 edition, Bornes Kitur, Doris Omari, Valentine Kipketer, Standard Chartered Purity Chebichii among others headline the women’s race.

In the men’s race, defending champion Mathew Kisorio, Robert Korir, Justus Kangogo, 2019 second runners-up Kenneth Kemboi among others will battle it out for top 20 positions.

All top 20 athletes will also be subjected to tests by Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and they will be paid in a month's time once results are out.

And this year, results are expected to be accurate after organisers procured electronic timing gadgets as one way of elevating the race in line with World Athletics standards.

Two officials from Golazo Sports arrived in the country on Friday just in time to train officials who will be handling the gadgets after every five kilometres on Sunday.

The inaugural edition of the marathon, held on the April 22, 2018, saw more than 400 athletes line up for the 42-kilometre race.

2012 Boston marathon champion, Sharon Cherop and little-konwn Elkana Yego emerged winners.

Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago said that since many athletes reside in the region as well as the nieghbouring Elgeyo-Marakwet and Nandi Counties, there was need to start a marathon race that would accommodate upcoming talents.

“Because we had so many champions who had no kingdom we decided to establish a kingdom for them in the name Eldoret City Marathon. The race also themed as ‘Climate Action’ will see the partners and sponsors grow three million trees by the end of the year,” said Mandago.

He also said that many upcoming athletes will be using the race to seek managers who will be present scouting for new talents.