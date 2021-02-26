All set for Deaf Half Marathon in Nairobi

After being out of action for more than a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, about 200 deaf athletes will Saturday shake off the rust in the seventh edition of Deaf Half Marathon.

The event, which will also include a 10kilometers race, will take place at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi from 7am. It will bring together both male and female deaf athletes from across the country.

Kenyan deaf athletes have not competed in any event, since they featured in the inaugural Africa Deaf Athletics Championships that took place in Nairobi, in September 2019.

While Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK) had on two occasions last year attempted to hold the Deaf Half Marathon, it failed to materialise due to the surging Covid-19 cases in the country.

Tom Okiki, the DAAK Public Relations officer, on Friday told Nation Sport that they are happy to eventually hold the competition.

"It has been long since we (deaf athletes) last met for a competition, so it is good news to be back. Apart from gunning for victory, the event will provide an opportunity for the athletes to converge again after such a long break," said Okiki.

He added that the Covid-19 containment protocols that were rolled-out by the Ministries of Health and Sports will be adhered to during the event.

Last year when the government allowed some sports to resume in the country last year, it directed that for para-athletes, the event organisers must put in place alternative formats of communication creating awareness on Covid-19, such as electronic information boards, braille, sign-language, and enhanced signage communication.

According to Okiki, some of the elite athletes who will feature in the event are two-time men's winner and defending champion Daniel Kiptum and John Kiplangat, a gold medallist in 1500m in the 2017 Deaflympics in Turkey, and in the 2019 Africa Deaf Championships. Others are Lucas Wanjiru, David Njeri and Symon Kibai.

The winners in both men and women’s category in the half marathon will pocket Sh100,000, while the first and second runners up will receive Sh75,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

In the 10km race, the top athlete will pocket Sh75,000 while the first and second runners up will receive Sh50,000 and Sh25,000 respectively. Safaricom are the sponsors of the competition.