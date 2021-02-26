All set for Deaf Half Marathon in Nairobi

By  Victor Otieno

  • The winners in both men and women’s category in the half marathon will pocket Sh100, 000, while the first and second runners up will receive Sh75,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

In the 10km race, the top athlete will pocket Sh75,000 while the first and second runners up will receive Sh50,000 and Sh25,000 respectively. Safaricom are the sponsors of the competition.

After being out of action for more than a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, about 200 deaf athletes will Saturday shake off the rust in the seventh edition of Deaf Half Marathon.

