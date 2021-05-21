All set for Central Rift World U-20 pre-trials

Sharon Ndanu (left) competes with Ruth Kanim during Athletics Kenya Southern Region Track and Field Athletics Under-20 pre-trials women's 5,000 metres race at Machakos Boys High School, Machakos on May 8, 2021.

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya’s youth development committee chairman Barnabas Korir says they decided to hold multiple selection meetings because of abundance of talent
  • Africa Under-18 Championships’ 3,000 metres gold medallist Emmanuel Kiplagat, who has been training in Torongo, Baringo County, will be one to watch in the 5,000m race and is upbeat
  • From Central Rift, the pre-trials will head to Western, South Rift, Nyanza South, Nyanza North and Nairobi with the last event scheduled to be held in Central region on June 12



The build-up towards this year’s World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi intensifies Saturday with Kapsabet hosting the latest round of Athletics Kenya’s pre-trials.

