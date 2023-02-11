AK Weekend Meet: Juniors light up Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Upcoming athletes impressed on the second day of the Athletics Kenya track and field weekend meet at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

The juniors, who are graduating to the senior ranks, competed in various categories as the track and field season begins.

Nelly Chepchirchir, whose specialty is 800m, easily won the 1,500m race after timing 4:16.6 ahead of Purity Cherotich (4:19.6) while Peninah Wangare (4:20.8) was third.

Chepchirchir said that she was glad to have won the race and her target is to gain more experience in the senior ranks.

“My training has been good and I competed today in the 1,500m because I'm working on my endurance. My target this year is to run sub 2:00 in the 800m race and I believe in the next few months I will be in good form” said Chepchirchir, who finished fourth at the World Under-20 in Cali, Colombia last year.

Kericho-based Mercy Chebet was second in the 100m, which was won by national record holder Maximilla Imali.

Imali won the race after timing 11.5 ahead of Chebet who clocked 11.7 while Esther Mbagari settled for third place in 11.8.

Chebet said that she had just started her training and will be keep pushing her limits in the short races but her aim is to scale up to 800m in future.

“My target is to move to the 800m race and since I have the speed, I will be working on my endurance in the next few months and I believe I will be able to have a good season. We have the Africa Games, World Championships and the 2024 Olympic Games and I want to work hard so that I can be able to represent Kenya,” said Chebet.

Maureen Cherotich, who was seventh at the World Under-20 Championships last year in Cali, Colombia won the 5,000m after timing 16:39.9 with Faith Chepchumba coming in second in 16:41.3 while Roselinda Jepketer settled for third place in 16:49.4.

In the 1,500m men, Amos Bett claimed victory after clocking 3:41.4 ahead of Vincent Koech (3:41.7) while Patrick Rono (3:42.4) was third.

In the men’s 400m, Kennedy Kimeu won the race in 46.8 with Allan Kipyego (47.3) and Gilbert Nyamau (47.5) in second and third positions respectively.

A Form Three student at St Peter’s Keberesi High School, Nyanchoka Machoka showed no mercy to the seniors in the 400m final where she timed 55.6 for victory.

Kalimi Mueni wound second in 56.4 as Grace Kidake settled for third place in 56.9.

The next meet will be held at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on February 24-25 while Nyeri County will host the next leg on March 10-11.

Athletes will then converge on Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on March 31-April 1 then head to Gusii Stadium in Kisii County on April 14-15. The last AK meet will be at the Nyayo Stadium on April 28-29.

This will pave the way for the county championships, regional championships, disciplined forces and the nationals.

The national championships will be used by Athletics Kenya to select teams that will compete at the Africa Championships in Accra, Ghana and the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya has partnered with AK to educate athletes and other stakeholders in form of an outreach programme.

“Awareness has been created touching on various anti-doping topics such as anti-doping rule violations, food supplements use, 2023 prohibited list and consequences of doping. Most of the athletes who have been newly enlisted in the registered testing pool (RTP) have also been taken through filing their whereabouts on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS),” said Martin Yauma head of education and research at ADAK.





