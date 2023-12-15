AK Track and Field event moved to Lang'ata

The second leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Meeting that was to start Friday at the Thika County Stadium will now be held on Saturday at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang’ata, Nairobi.

AK director of competitions Paul Mutwii said that the two-day championships could not take place at the Thika arena owing to a bad track that was rendered unusable by the ongoing rains in the region.

“We couldn’t have proceeded with the event since the murram track could have exposed athletes to injuries,” said Mutwii.

Mutwii noted that the new requirement of athletes to register and get tested a day before their competition also delayed the start of the event with very few athletes meeting the requirements.

“The athletes came in numbers and some assumed that they would register the same day and compete,” explained Mutwii. “This was not possible because of the testing requirement.”

Mutwii said that they were not able to secure the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani or the Nyayo National Stadium at the last minute because the two arenas were unavailable.