AK to pick Team Kenya squad for Africa meet at Sirikwa Classic

Athletics Kenya will be eying to kill two birds with a stone at today’s Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships at Eldoret’s Lobo Village.

The first six athletes to cross the finish line will automatically qualify for the Africa Cross Country Championships slated for February 25 in Tunis.

Athletics Kenya (AK) senior vice president Paul Mutwii said that they intend to send a strong team for the continental cross country.

The last edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships was held in 2018 in Chlef, Algeria, while the next event, that was due for 2020 in Lomé, Togo, was postponed to 2021 and later cancelled to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Chlef, Kenya claimed the first two podium places in each of the senior men’s and women’s 10-kilometre and men’s under-20 eight-kilometre races.

The current 3,000 metres steeplechase under-20 world record holder, Celliphine Chespol, and 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist, Margaret Chelimo, won gold and silver, respectively.

The 2019 world 10,000m silver medallist Rhonex Kipruto, who is also the 10km world record holder, and 2022 world 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka, went for the top honours in the men’s under-20. Kenya’s under-20 women only won a medal through Hellen Ekalale.

“While top athletes will be battling for top honours at the gold tour, we hope to cash on it to pick our team since we have no other event with the continental event coming in three weeks’ time,” said Mutwii. “We have maximised the number of athletes.”

Mutwi noted that besides targeting places in the Africa team, most of the athletes are using the championships to prepare for World Athletics Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.