AK plans meet to pick replacements for U-20 team

Athletics Kenya (AK) plans to hold a national competition late October or early November to replace athletes who have graduated to senior category ahead of next year's World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Kenya will host the biennial world championships in Nairobi from August 17 to 22 next year after coronavirus pandemic forced World Athletics to postpone the event which was initially planned for July in Nairobi.

AK Vice President Paul Mutwii told Nation Sport they want to form a strong team for the age-group competition.

“We are trying to perfect our Under-20 team. We are going to have a kind of competition to determine who is eligible for the World Championships next year because most of the athletes who were going to compete in July this year have now graduated,” said Mutwii.

Mutwii, who is in charge of competitions at AK, says the exact date for the national championship will be known by Tuesday.

“We are requesting any athlete who falls within that age bracket to come for the competition which will be held at Nyayo National Stadium,” added Mutwii.

Under the World Athletics competition rules for the Under-20 championships, athletes aged 16, 17, 18 or 19 years on December 31, 2021 will be eligible to compete.

Kenya have won the world contests four times – in Santiago, Chile (2000), Beijing, China (2006), Montcon, Canada (2010) and Tampere, Finland (2018).

In the 2018 event which attracted 156 countries, Kenya topped the standings with six gold medals won by Solomon Lekuta (800m), George Manang'oi (1,500m), Edward Zakayo (5,000m), Rhonex Kipruto (10,000m), Beatrice Chebet (5,000m) and Celliphine Chespol (3,000m steeplechase).

Ng’eno Kipng’etich (800m), Stanley Waithaka (5,000m), Leonard Bett (3,000m steeplechase) and Mirriam Cherop (1,500m) bagged silver medals, while Justus Soget (1,500m) clinched a bronze.