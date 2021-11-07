AK officials to meet athletes in regions

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of competitons, Paul Mutwii (right) and AK executive committee member, Barnaba Korir address the media on their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games trials at Riadha house on June 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mutwii also said that athletes will be free to attend the one-day event with their spouses as one way of bringing the athletics fraternity together and make the sport better.
  • “Because we want to reach as many athletes as possible, we shall be having a one-day event and it shall be an open forum where athletes are free to attend with their spouses and the coaches as well where we shall make sure we respect athletes’ decisions and their views,” added Mutwii

Athletics Kenya (AK) will hold a series of consultative meetings with local athletes in various zones to have a clearer understanding of the issues affecting them.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.