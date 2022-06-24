AK National Trials: Serem stuns rich field to bag steeplechase ticket

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Serem stunned a rich field to win the 3,000m steeplechase final and qualify for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Serem waited patiently behind the pack before bolting with 200m to go, overtaking Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott and World champion Conselsus Kipruto to win in eight minutes and 17.03 minutes at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday.

Serem outclassed Kibiwott to second place in 8:17.79 to claim the first two automatic places at the World and Commonwealth Games events.

Kipruto, the 2016 Olympic champion, who came in second in 8:18.21 had a wild card to the world event by virtue of being the defending champion.

The 2016 world under-20 champion Amos Kirui settled fourth in 8:19.09 followed by Leonard Bett in 8:20.43. Kirui now banks on a wild card with Kenya having the opportunity to field four athletes.

The World Athletics Championships are due for July 15 to August 24 in Oregon, United States and will be followed by the Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

“I had panicked a bit because I didn't know how it would turn out with all these top stars in the race,” said Serem. “I felt strong and had to kick. It was nice competing with the likes of Conseslus as it really motivates me.”

Kipruto said he wasn’t worried since he has a wild card. “I wanted to compete here and lead the charge to the world event,” said Kipruto, adding that he wanted to show his fans and Kenyans that he is still strong and ready to defend his title.