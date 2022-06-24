AK National Trials: Obiri, Chepkirui sail through in 10,000m

World 5,000metres champion Hellen Obiri exploded with the last 200m, beating Sheila Chepkirui and world 5,000m silver medallist to win the 10,000m race at the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials.

After some explosive exchange of leads, Obiri, the world cross country champion, confirmed her status, clocking 31 minutes and 49.88 seconds.

Chepkirui, the 2016 Africa 5,000m champion, gave a futile chase but her second place finish in 31:50.13 was enough to secure her a place at the World Championships and Commonwealth events.

The World Athletics Championships are due for July 15 to August 24 in Oregon, United States and will be followed by the Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Obiri had indicated earlier that she will prefer to defend her world 5,000m title before seeking the Commonwealth Games 10,000m title.

Helen Obiri (right) runs in the leading pack during women's 10,000 metres final at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, 2022 in the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships-cum-Commonwealth Games. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Obiri won the 5,000m title during the previous 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“My coaches and Athletics Kenya will have a discussion and give me the way forward,” said Obiri.

That could see Margaret Chelimo benefit as the second qualifier after finishing third in 31:50.22.