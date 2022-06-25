AK National Trials: Kinyamal in shock 800m win

Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal Saturday took a decisive burst from behind to win the 800m final and qualify for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Kinyamal, who has been struggling this season, having finished eighth during the nationals in April this year, came from behind with less than 200m to go, clocking one minute and 43.54 seconds to triumph.

Kinyamal edged out World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi to second place in 1:44.01 as Elias Ngeny came in third in 1:44.05.

Festus Lagat clocked 1:44.31 for fourth followed by Cornelius Tuwei in 1:44.66.

Kinyamal, Wanyonyi and Tuwei will be joined by the Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, who had the previous day competed in 400m, for the World Championships.

However, Kinyamal, Ngeny and Wanyonyi will then proceed for the Commonwealth Games.

Olympic silver medallist Ferguson Rotich was a major casualty, having finished 11th.

The World Athletics Championships will be held from July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States followed by Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

“Getting a chance to compete in the World Championships was my dream and I want to do well in the race,” said Kinyamal.