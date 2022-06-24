AK National Trials: Chebet, Jebitok seal 1,500m slots

The 2018 1,500 metres Continental champion Winny Chebet and fast-rising Edinah Jebitok have qualified for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Chebet clocked four minutes and 11.21 seconds to win the women’s 1,500m race, beating Jebitok to second place in 4:11.87 during the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Chebet will be making her third appearance at the world event, having lost in the semi-finals in 2017 London before finishing fifth at the 2019 Doha.

Jebitok, who represented Kenya at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, will be making her maiden appearance.

Winny Chebet (left) and Edinah Jebitok in the leading pack during women's 1,500 metres final at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, 2022 in the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships-cum-Commonwealth Games. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships 1,500m silver medallist, Faith Chepng’etich, didn’t participate in the event.

However, Chepng’etich, who won the 1,500m title at the 2017 London World Athletics Championships and defended her 1,500m title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will get a wild card by virtue of being the 2021 Diamond League winner.

Chepng'etich will field in the 800m final planned for Saturday.

World Under-20 Championships 1,500m champion Purity Chepkirui, who finished third in 4:11.96 could also get the nod for the world event.

Kenya has a privilege of fielding four athletes for having a Diamond League winner, who gets an automatic qualification to the world event.

However, it’s upon the Athletics Kenya panel of coaches to decide.

“I didn't expect to win today because I was not feeling well for the last three days but I'm glad,“ said Chebet, who is fresh from retaining her Africa 1,500m title in Mauritius.

“I am motivated to do better in Oregon. I know it will be competitive but I will work hard to be in the finals and perhaps claim a medal,” said Chebet, 31, who will also be making a return at the Commonwealth Games.