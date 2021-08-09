AK names disgruntled Etyang in U-20 team

What you need to know:

  • Emmanuel Lemama, who was to compete in the 1,500m race with Vincent Keter, has been replaced by Kamar Etiang who placed second during the national Olympics trials last month
  • According to AK Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir, Lemama requested to withdraw from the team after picking an injury which has ruled him out of the championship
  • Korir urged the junior athletes not to be under pressure to perform at home due to huge expectations of fans

Athletics Kenya has made a change to Team Kenya for the World Under-20 Championships currently at the bio-secure bubble in Kasarani ahead of the competition slated for August 17-22 at Kasarani in Nairobi. 

