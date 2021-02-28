AK moves second, third legs to Nairobi

Kibiwott Kandie

Kibiwot Kandie stops his stopwatch after crossing the finish line to win the second heat of 10,000m races in the first Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium on February 27 ,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • So far 46 athletes have attained the Tokyo Olympics qualifying times including 400m sprinters national record holder Hellen Syombua and national 400m champion Mary Moraa.
  • Race walkers Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii have also qualified for the Tokyo Summer Games.

 
 

The second and third legs of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings have all been moved to the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona

  2. Top guns struggling in KVF league

  3. Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

  4. F1 set to reject Bahrain vaccines offer

  5. PRIME Lawrence Juma: I don't regret leaving Gor Mahia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.