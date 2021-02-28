AK moves second, third legs to Nairobi

The second and third legs of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings have all been moved to the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The second leg was to be staged on March 12 to 13 at the Kinoru Stadium, Embu with the third leg heading to Mumias Complex April 2 and 3.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii, disclosed that the dates for the two events still remain the same.

"We have realised that we shall face logistical challenges having these events outside Nairobi," said Mutwii, who is also the AK senior vice president.

"You are aware we were forced to move the venue from Nyanza and Nairobi."

The venue for the opening leg was moved from Bondo University to Maseno University before AK Nairobi Region stepped in to host after Nyanza region failed to have the venues ready.

"We want to use electronic timing systems so as to give our athletes the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics," explained Mutwii.

The Nairobi event marked the countdown to the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships due June 1 to 5 in Algiers, Algeria and Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

The third and final leg will pave way for the continental championships trials on April 16 to 17 at the Nyayo National stadium.

Kenya topped the standings at the 2018 Africa Senior Championships held in Asaba, Nigeria with 19 medals; 11 gold, six silver and two bronze.

“The events will be crucial especially for our sprinters and field event athletes, who are yearning to qualify for Tokyo Summer Olympics,” said Mutwii.

So far 46 athletes have attained the Tokyo Olympics qualifying times including 400m sprinters national record holder Hellen Syombua and national 400m champion Mary Moraa.