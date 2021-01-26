AK mourns four boys killed in road accident

The Athletics fraternity is mourning the loss of four boys who died in a road accident on Saturday as they headed for a Cross Country event in Siaya.

Alego Usonga Sub-County Commander, Mr Chris Ben said the four, who were in a motorcycle, perished as a result of serious injuries they suffered from the accident.

He confirmed that the students were involved in a head-on-collision with a bus coming from Siaya.

However, he could not confirm what might have exactly transpired before the collision and that they were still investigating.

"The accident happened around 7:30am on Saturday. Nobody in the bus got injured. The bus is at Siaya Police station at the moment," he said.

Nation Sport has established that three of the deceased were students at Wager Secondary school in Siaya County and one from a neighboring primary school.

Their motorcycle is said to have been involved in an accident with an Eldoret Express bus, which crashed them at Sigana in Alego Usonga, along the Kisumu-Luanda-Siaya road.

According to a statement from Athletics Kenya Nyanza North Chairman, Mr Joseph Ochieng, the quartet- Vincent Ouma Oguda, Victor Otieno Okumu, Victor Ochieng Tuju and Samuel Oduor Nyapola never made it to the competitions.

“Unfortunately, they got an accident, head-on with a bus and all the four died on the spot. This is bad for Nyanza North, bad for Athletics Kenya, bad for all the athletes as a whole. We lost very promising young athletes,” said Mr Ochieng.

For the better part of Monday, Mr Ochieng was tracing the homes and parents of the deceased. He met with the Principal of Wager Secondary School who confirmed that three of the students were from the institution.

“The fourth boy was a class eight pupil from a neighboring primary school. Two of the four might be buried this coming Saturday,” he added.

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei said: “So sad for these young athletes who were going to attend the organized competition. Our sincere condolences to their families, AK Nyanza North and their colleagues in the School. We are with them all in prayers. God bless.”

Paul Mutwii, Senior Vice president of AK stated: “Pole sana to the families of the departed young Kenyans and the entire Nyanza North. AK family. We are with you in sympathy with this hard time.”

The bodies are being preserved at the Siaya County Referral Hospital morgue.