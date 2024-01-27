AK Meet: Gathimba, Ngii reign as athletes demand better organisation

There were no major upsets as the 400m national record holder Mary Moraa easily put away the women’s 400m final as the third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting ended at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Africa race walk champions Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii proved untouchable in their specialty as Hesbon Ochieng and the national 100m and 200m champion Esther Mbagari were crowned 100m king and queen.

Mbagari sealed a double with victory in 200m in 23.62 seconds, while the national 200m champion Samuel Chege claimed the men’s half-lap honours in 20.64

Beatrice Chepkoech, the 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, scotched the field to win women’s 5,000m in 15:22.05..

National 800m champion Alex Ng'eno won the second final in 1:46.83 with Lenny Kotikash taking the first final in 1:46.66 as Vivian Chebet walked away victorious in the women’s 800m final in 2:04.08.

Even as Athletics Kenya basks in the success of the impressive turnout of over 1,400 athletes, athletics administrators will have to listen to the calls from athletes for better organisation.

Emily Ngii wins women's 10km race walk during third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on January 27, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Athletes want the track and field meeting extended to three or more days so that they are able to produce good times and credible winners rather than the ranking system in some races.

There was a delay for several hours each day, which left many athletes disoriented at the call room with change of the program leaving athletes to alter their warm-up times.

For instance, the start of the 100m that had six heats in women and a record 24 heats for men on the first day on Friday, saw the races delayed for close to two hours. The men’s 200m that had 15 heats was to start at 2pm but ended up starting at 4pm.

The men’s 5,000m had three heats while the 10,000m had two heats where the best times won the championships alongside men's 800m that had two finals.

“We can’t produce the best if races are delayed this way. We were summoned to the call room for the 100m final after warming up well but the race was stopped to pave way for 10,000m. We had to wait for close to one hour,” said Ochieng, who won the race in 10.34 after posting 10.29 in the preliminaries.

Hesbon Ochieng' (centre) wins men's 100m final race during third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on January 27, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mbagari, who was eying 11.50 in the meeting, won the women’s 100m final in 11.60 after clocking 11.61 in the semis and 11.73 in the preliminaries. She won the 200m final in 23.62.

“It’s not fair at all. You can’t warm up twice for one race. We are chasing times here but can’t achieve that with this kind of a set up. It’s good to have a large turnout but let us have more days for the races,” said Mbagari.

Moraa crossed the line in season’s best 51.97 seconds, which is the fourth fastest time this season, beating Kenya Police teammates Millicent Ndoro and Damaris Nduleve to second and third places in 52.74 and 53.41 respectively,

“This is just the start since I am yet to start my speed work properly, having done only three sessions…In fact, my coach wanted me to skip the final but told him I will run,” said Moraa, who will be available for the next track meeting scheduled for Kisii.

Mary Moraa wins women's 400m final race during third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on January 27, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya Prisons’ Gathimba, the World Race Walking Cup bronze medallist, clocked 40:47.6 to win, beating the 2017 world under-18 bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti from Nyanza North to second place in 42:36.6 as Dominic Edward timed 44:18.17 for third.

“This is just part of my preparations for my African Games title defence in March as well as the Paris Olympic Games,” said the three-time reigning African champion, who is hoping to seal a hat-trick at the African Games planned for March 8-23 this year in Accra, Ghana.

Gathimba, who won the African Games titles in 2015 and 2019, has already qualified for the Paris Olympics scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

Ngii of KDF, who won the women’s walk race in 46:53:2 to declare her title defence at the African Games, beat Africa silver medallist Silvia Kemboi from Central Rift in 48:29:5 and Western’s Caren Naliaka in 51:59:2.