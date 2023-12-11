AK launches holiday training programme in 42 locations

Athletics Kenya (AK) has launched holiday training camps across 42 locations in Kenya with the aim of enhancing the country's performance in upcoming championships, chiefly World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

The world will be heading to South America once again after Colombian capital city Cali hosted the 2022 edition, where Kenya finished fifth overall.

These training camps serve as valuable platforms for nurturing and honing the talents of young athletes, preparing them to compete at international levels and represent Kenya on the global stage.

The holiday training camps offer a structured environment for identifying and developing promising young athletes. This allows for early talent recognition and provides these athletes with specialized coaching, guidance, and access to proper training facilities.

AK’s Youth Development chairman, Barnaba Korir, said there are untapped talents across the country and they don’t have an opportunity to showcase what they have and that is why the federation sought help from the government and gave the juniors a chance to sharpen their skills.

He said that government through the Sports ministry is keen to develop sports in all regions and the juniors have been given a platform to showcase what they have to offer.

The targeted group is the under-20 athletes who will also be preparing for the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30, 2024 and World Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships in Nairobi on May 12-17 at the Ngong Racecourse.

“By preparing athletes for world junior events, Athletics Kenya aims to ensure that Kenya's representation in these competitions is strong. Early and comprehensive training can boost athletes' confidence and competitiveness on the international stage and that is what we are targeting for better results next year,” said Korir.

He added that the setup of these camps across 42 locations allows for a broad reach, enabling talent from various regions of Kenya to receive specialized coaching and training opportunities. This inclusivity helps in discovering talent from diverse backgrounds.

“Investing in the development of young athletes not only prepares them for immediate competitions but also contributes to the long-term success of Kenyan athletics. It fosters a culture of sports excellence and helps sustain Kenya's reputation as a powerhouse in long-distance running and athletics and this is the group we shall be able to see competing at the 2028 Olympic Games,” said Korir.

Western Kenya is known for producing some of the best sprinters in the country and the three camps which include Ebwali in Vihiga County, Mumias in Kakamega County and Budalangi in Busia County will be able to give a chance to the talented athletes to sharpen their skills ahead of next year.

Mt Elgon in Bungoma County, Chewoiyet in West Pokot, Kituro and Sinonin in Baringo County, Kamoi and Kapkenda in Elgeyo Marakwet County are some of the camps that have been set up.

Robert Ng’isirei, the national junior head coach, said that probable athletes will be selected and a programme supplied to them while in school before they go back in April for another session.