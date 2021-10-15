AK launch Tirop funeral team as tributes pour in

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen (right), accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi second (right), condole with Vincent Tirop and Dinah Tirop, parents of the late Agnes Tirop, at their home in Chesunet village, Nandi County on October 15, 2021. Agnes, the World 10,000m bronze medalist, was found dead in her house on October 13.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Murkomen wants Ministry of Sports to formulate a psycho-social support policy

  • Tirop, 25, was found murdered in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Wednesday. 

  • Her death has seen many who depended on her pondering their next move.

Former World Cross Country Championships gold medallist Agnes Tirop educated several children whose futures now hang in the balance.

