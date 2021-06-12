AK hold anti-doping seminar in Eldoret

Athletics Kenya in conjunction with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Friday held a seminar in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu where elite athletes were taken through the requirements for clean sports ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Athletes who will take part in Tokyo Olympics must undergo three mandatory doping tests as part of the requirements for the global event due July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

They must also go through one training session and three online sessions via Zoom held by AIU before participating in the Games.

In the past, athletes have been suspended for not updating their whereabouts, something they were educated on especially those in the testing pool.

AIU's Kumar Aditya, who addressed the meeting via Zoom, said Kenya has always been known for its prowess in athletics and there is need for athletes to comply with the whereabouts rules and practise clean sports.

“Kenya has always produced some of the best athletes and this is known all over the world but some few of them have not been updating their whereabouts. That is punishable and athletes should always make sure they are available at the time they gave out which is a period of one hour,” said Kumar.

He also urged athletes who are currently competing in various events like the Diamond Leagues and World Athletics Tours among other races to frequently update their whereabouts.

"We have 45 track athletes and 150 marathoners who are in the testing pool and there is need to always make sure you update your whereabouts and avoid unnecessary suspension that would have been avoided in the first place," added Kumar.

Adak’s Kennedy Mwai, who is under the education department said they are carrying out mandatory training sessions for the team heading to Tokyo to fulfill anti-doping requirements.

“The session has been good and this is mandatory for the athletes ahead of the games. We have taken them through sample collections procedures, anti-doping rule violation, risk of supplement use among other issues,” said Mwai.

Mwai said that since Covid-19 struck, it has been a challenge to meet with athletes face-to-face but they have set up a website where athletes can visit and educate themselves through e-learning.

He revealed that they have been trying to reach the juniors who are also preparing for the World Under-20 Championships.

“As one way of preparedness, we have been visiting camps to reach out to young athletes and also set up tents during competitions to make sure we make them aware on the need for practising clean sport,” he added.

Kennedy Tanui, who is also the assistant team manager to Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics reminded athletes they must undergo three mandatory sessions via Zoom and three out of competition tests before they compete.

Among those who graced the occasion include world marathon record holders Brigid Kosgei and Eliud Kipchoge, Boston Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono, World Half Marathon record holder Peres Jepchirchir and world marathon bronze medalist Amos Kipruto.