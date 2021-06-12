AK hold anti-doping seminar in Eldoret

  • Athletes who will take part in Tokyo Olympic Games must undergo three mandatory doping tests as part of the requirements for the global event due July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan
  • AIU's Kumar Aditya said Kenya has always been known for its prowess in athletics and there is need for athletes to comply with the whereabouts rules and practise clean sports
  • Mwai said that since Covid-19 struck, it has been a challenge to meet with athletes face-to-face but they have set up a website where athletes can visit and educate themselves through e-learning

Athletics Kenya in conjunction with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Friday held a seminar in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu where elite athletes were taken through the requirements for clean sports ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. 

