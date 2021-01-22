AK embrace technology for Relay Series second leg

Electronic timing equipment will be in use during the second leg of National Relay Series at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

And the championship has drawn national record holders Mark Otieno (100m) and Hellen Syombua (400m) as athletes put their best foot forward ahead of the World Relay Championships trials.

Unlike during the first leg of the series on January 9 where athletes battled in 150m, 300m, 500m, 1,000m and 1,600m; Saturday’s competition will feature 100m, 200m, 100m hurdles, 400m, 800m and relays.

“We are fixing the electronic gadget and it shall be in use,” said AK deputy president and director of competitions, Paul Mutwii, adding that any top athlete hoping to represent Kenya at the world relays must compete in the second leg.

Mutwii said that it’s after Saturday’s event that they will pick those who will take part in the third leg of the series due February 6 where participation will be through invitation.

The national trials due March 26 to 27 at Nyayo National Stadium will also be through invitation as AK prepares the team for World Relay Championships planned from May 1 to 2 in Silesia, Poland.

Otieno, who represented Kenya in the 4x200m at the 2019 World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, said he will compete in 100m and 200m, having posted the fastest time of 15.5 seconds in 150m in the first leg.

“It felt great even though I had not done some speed work this season. I am ready to double this season,” said Otieno, the 2017 and 2018 national 100m champion. He holds the national record of 10.14 sec in 100m.

Otieno is targeting 10.05sec in 100m and 20.23sec in 200m before the trials as he urged AK to put in place the electronic timing machine and wind gauge to help them realise their dream. “We have a tight year and it will be wise to have these gadgets in place as we target the Olympics,” said Otieno.

Ferdinand Omanyala, who won the 300m race, Dan Kiviasi, Gilbert Osure and Zablon Ekwam among others will be in the 100m and 200m mix.

It will be Syombua's first race since finishing fourth in 400m during the Kip Keino Classic on October 3 last year.

Syombua will compete in the 400m events that have the likes of national 400m champion Mary Moraa, who won the 500m race in the first leg, Joan Cherono, Veronica Mutua and Sylvia Chesebe among others.