AK decry state of Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Kachok dumpsite in Kisumu which has for a long time been an eyesore to the city dwellers. Athletics Kenya (AK) has appealed to Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's led administration in Kisumu County to fulfill its promise of clearing the Kachok dumpsite for the sake of athletes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • During last weekend’s event, Moi Stadium could not stage 3,000 metres steeplechase races, pole vault and high jump events because there were no facilities.

Africa race walk chairman Joseph Ochieng’ wants the public health and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) officials to get rid of the Kachok dumpsite at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

