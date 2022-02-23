AK decry state of Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Africa race walk chairman Joseph Ochieng’ wants the public health and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) officials to get rid of the Kachok dumpsite at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Ochieng’ has accused the current officers of failing to heed to calls of athletes who want the dumpsite moved.

The Athletics Kenya Nyanza North chairman said the stench from the heaps of garbage outside the 5,000-seater stadium pose a health danger to the users.

“It seems like there are no public health officers or Nema officials in Kisumu. They are asleep. The government should employ and deploy people who are concerned with people’s health here,” noted Ochieng’ on Wednesday.

The Kisumu County government relocated Kibuye market traders to Moi Stadium and Posta Grounds in April 2020 to combat the spread of Covid-19 disease in Kisumu.

Ochieng’ said it was disappointing to hold competitions in such bad conditions.

“We bid and campaign for these races to come to Kisumu only for them to be spoiled by the bad smell at Moi Stadium,” said Ochieng’, who noted that Nairobi, Embu and Kakamega were the other counties that won the bid to host the AK Track and Field Meetings in 2022.

The “Time keeper” as he is popularly known, said the new stadium in Mamboleo, Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, has no tartan track, and therefore cannot be used for athletics competitions.