AK consultative forum begins in Ngong

Hellen Obiri

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri speaks during the AK National Consultative meeting at Ngong in Kajiado County on November 8, 2021.

 

Photo credit: Pool

  • Among the matters that came up for discussion include: sexual harassment and exploitation of athletes, poor investment by athletes, doping, lack of training facilities, rogue coaches and agents, exploitative contracts, empowerment of coaches and gender-based violence.

The first Athletics Kenya (AK) consultative meeting on the welfare of athletes began in Ngong, Kajiado County Monday.

