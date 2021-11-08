AK consultative forum begins in Ngong

The first Athletics Kenya (AK) consultative meeting on the welfare of athletes began in Ngong, Kajiado County Monday.

More than 200 athletes attended the forum which is the first of 14 meetings lined up by the federation to look into runners’ grievances.

Athletics coaches, officials and other sports stakeholders were among participants who gave their views on the improvement of athletics.

This comes nearly a month after the 2015 World Cross Country Championship winner, Agnes Tirop, was found murdered in her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Her estranged lover Ibrahim Rotich, whom police say is a suspect, is in custody after the October 13 incident.

This prompted AK to organise meetings in regions with many athletes in a bid to address issues such as gender-based violence.

Athletes said that runners of both genders go through rough times, and, therefore, focus should not be on female athletes alone.

Among the matters that came up for discussion include: sexual harassment and exploitation of athletes, poor investment by athletes, doping, lack of training facilities, rogue coaches and agents, exploitative contracts, empowerment of coaches and gender-based violence.