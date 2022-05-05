AK chief Tuwei optimistic Kenya will host 2025 Worlds

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei is optimistic Kenya will win the bid to host the 2025 World Championships.

Speaking on Thursday during the Media Development Project organised by the Local Organising Committee of the Kip Keino Classic and the World Athletics, Tuwei said Kenya has showed the potential to host the championship for the first time in Africa.

The winning bid will be announced later this year by World Athletics in Oregon, United States of America.

The MDP project has brought together journalists, stadium announcers and television commentators from South Africa, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Botswana, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Kenya hosted the World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa in 2007, World Under-18 Championships in 2017 and the World Under-20 Championships last year in Nairobi.

“We are happy that Kenya has shown the capability of hosting world events and our hope is that the World Athletics family shall be able to award us to host the event because we have hosted a couple of the international events and our joy is to go for big things which will also be a plus for us as a continent,” said Tuwei.

Tuwei also called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to cheer on their favourite athletes on Saturday at Kasarani during the Kip Keino Classic.

World Athletics media operations senior manager Martina Kucerova said the global body is keen on developing media capacity.

“We are working hard to ensure athletics stories are told and it was a good idea to bring together participants from other countries and this is just a start and it will be a continuous process for the English and French speaking countries. We want to make sure that journalists get it right when reporting and the workshops will always boost them,” said Kucerova.

Popular athletics commentator, Rob Walker said television commentators must pace their voices in various occasions depending on the race. He addressed the participants via a video link.

Former 800m Olympic champion Wilfred Bungei said local media plays a crucial part in ensuring global events are held in Africa.