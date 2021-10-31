Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

AK change tack, plan athlete consultative forums

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of competitons, Paul Mutwii (right) and AK executive committee member, Barnaba Korir address the media on their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games trials at Riadha house on June 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AK President Jack Tuwei said that the planned meetings are being held at a time where athletes need support to help them open up and share their concerns.
  • “This year we had agreed to hold things in a different way,” said Tuwei who also urge corporates and athletics stakeholders to join in making the drive successful.

Athletics Kenya (AK) has changed tack and instead of the traditional end-of-year seminar, they will now organise consultative forums with athletes.

