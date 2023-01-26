AIU hands Kenyan Lempus five-year ban

Betty Wilson Lempus was Thursday handed a five-year ban by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), for violations of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules (ADR).

Her period of ineligibility begins on October 14, 2022, the date on which she was provisionally suspended. Her results on and since September 5, 2021 (the date on which she tested positive) have been disqualified.

In October 2022, the Kenyan was first charged with Tampering or Attempted Tampering with any part of Doping Control (Rule 2.5 ADR), including obstructing or delaying the AIU’s investigation through the provision of false information or documentation.

Then, last month, Lempus was further charged with the presence of a Prohibited Substance or its metabolites or markers (Rule 2.1 ADR; Triamcinolone Acetonide).

Lempus, who finished third at 2018 Shanghai International Marathon, tested positive for prohibited substance triamcinolone acetonide following her win at the 2021 Harmonie Mutuelle semi de Paris half marathon having posted a time of 1:05:46.

Lempus, 31, alongside the 2021 Boston Marathon champion, Diana Kipyokei had provisionally been suspended for using banned substances last year in October.

Both have also been charged with obstructing the AIU’s investigation by providing false information or documentation.

Lempus finished fifth at the Prague Marathon in 2:24:16 last year, and won the Paris Half Marathon in 1:05:46 the same year.