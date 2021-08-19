Air quality being closely monitored

The quality of air at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the venue of 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships, is being monitored to ascertain if there is any pollution as athletes compete.

The World Athletics’ ground-breaking Air Quality Project made a big leap with the launch of the second phase of its research efforts in Nairobi on Tuesday before the championships started.

As part of World Athletics’ pilot programme to measure and analyse air quality at sporting venues around the world, an air quality monitor was installed 18 months ago at Kasarani Stadium, the host venue.

That installation, used primarily to assess the feasibility of maintaining high-end air quality devices in remote locales, paved the way for Tuesday's launch which will include the deployment of a wide range of technologies that will enable researchers to collect and analyse more data than ever before.

The potential of the research is great, said Miguel Escribano, Business Development Director for Kunak, the manufacturer of the air quality monitoring devices, because it is often difficult for local authorities to pinpoint pollution sources and trends to develop effective solutions.

"Conventional air pollution management commonly relies on a few reference stations that are expensive and difficult to operate – and in mathematical modelling with high uncertainty,” Escribano said. “This new sensor technology is changing that dynamic, allowing us to measure and map pollution concentrations with more spatial resolution, targeting different concentrations inside and outside the stadium for example, and temporal resolution every five minutes instead of an hourly average.

"In that sense, the World Athletics initiative at Kasarani Stadium builds on previous efforts by UNEP, The Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), the MIT Senseable City Lab, C40 and others, to deploy a dense network of sensors in Nairobi for a better understanding of health effects, and to identify and correlate the patterns with different activities and sources like never before."

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said that he is glad global body decided to place the equipment in the stadium that will determine the air quality so that it cannot interfere with athletes’ health and those participating in the event in general.

“Environment is crucial and the world is getting keen because there is a lot concerning degredation and we believe WA will be leaving the equipment for us here so that we can be able to measure the air quality in the coming events,” said Tuwei.

The equipment placed last year in the stadium will help many federations when it’s possible to hold the championships in future.