Ailing former Kenya coach Charles Obwogi appeals for help

The family of former athlete and coach, Charles Obwogi who is battling prostate cancer, is appealing for financial help to cater for his rising medical bill.

In his heyday, the Kisii-based Obwogi, 69, participated in 100 metres, 200m and 400 races before he became a coach. As head coach, he is remembered for guiding the national team that competed in a marathon in Ethiopia in 2004, and also during the Chiba International Ekiden in Japan in 2006.

In 2011, Obwogi was the assistant manager of the national team during the World Cross Country Championships in Punta Umbria, Spain.

However, in 2019 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer which led to kidney failure. He is currently bedridden.

“We have never known peace since 2019 when it was established that he was suffering from prostate cancer and kidney failure. We have since exhausted all our resources,” his younger brother Jackson Obiri told Nation Sport.

Obiri said that the family had spent more than Sh1 million since the brother fell sick. Obwogi has been undergoing kidney dialysis two times a week at Chistamarianne Mission Hospital in Kisii County, which has left his family drained financially.

Each dialysis session costs Sh15,000, therefore, he needs Sh30,200 for two sessions a week, excluding the cost of medication. Alongside dialysis, Obwogi is also undergoing chemotherapy at the same facility.

“We require another Sh1 million to treat him. We need cash for medication and for attending clinics. We will appreciate a lot if we get support from well-wishers,” Obiri said.

The family regretted that it had not received any support from the government and Athletics Kenya (AK).

For many years, Obwogi was Nyanza South AK treasurer where he played a key role in nurturing talents in the region.

Obwogi’s home is in Nyamache, Bobasi Constituency but he is currently staying at his brother’s house in Nyanchwa estate in Kisii town owing to financial constraints.