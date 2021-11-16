Agnes Tirop's husband denies killing athlete

Ibrahim Kipkemboi Rotich on Tuesday denied killing his wife and athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop.

Mr Rotich appeared before Justice Reuben Nyakundi at the Eldoret High Court after the mental assessment report from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) confirmed that he was fit to stand murder trial.

The court directed that he be remanded to the Eldoret G.K Prison till December 1 when it will give direction on bail application.

Defence counsel Joselin Mitei, holding brief for Rotich's lawyer, Ngigi Mbugua had applied for the accused to be released, but the matter was adjourned to December 1 when the court will give direction on bail application.

However, the prosecution through state counsel David Fedha had already filed an application opposing the release of the accused on bond.

Ibrahim Rotich (right) at Eldoret High Court in Uasin Gishu County on November 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Fedha told the court that they object to the accused being released on bond following a pre-bail bond report from probation officers.

“We already have a pre-bail report from probation officers, the report does not favor the accused. We intend to object to an application to release him on bond,” Mr Fedha told the court.

Responding to the objection by prosecution, defence lawyers requested the court to give them time to respond to the bond application objection by the state counsel.

The defence told the court that they needed more time to peruse through the documents by the prosecution objecting to the bond release.

The judge directed prosecution to serve the defence with all documents they intend to use during trial.

Vincent Tirop (right), father to the late Agnes Tirop, follows proceedings at Eldoret High Court in Uasin Gishu County on November 16, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“For now we are not going to dwell much on matters of pre-bail, we need to prepare ourselves so as to put more energy on trial. Prosecution to supply the defence with all documents required before mentioning the matter on December 1,” directed the judge.

Mr Rotich is accused of murdering Ms Tirop on October 13, 2021 at Rural estate in Iten town within Elgeyo/Marakwet County contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code.

The body of the deceased was found in her house in Iten town on October 13 with stab wounds and her ‘husband’ was missing.

Tirop's car, which was parked outside the home, had its windscreen and windows smashed, which detectives said that it was an indication that the cause of death might have emanated from a domestic dispute.

The accused was later arrested in Changamwe in Mombasa County on October 15 by police officers manning the highway as he attempted to flee to a neighboring country.

During preliminary investigations police had indicated that Ms Tirop was a victim of a "heinous crime" and promised "speedy and comprehensive investigations''.

Before her murder, Tirop was part of Team Kenya that took part in the Tokyo Olympics Games in August.