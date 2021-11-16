Agnes Tirop's husband denies killing athlete

Ibrahim Rotich

Ibrahim Rotich is arraigned at Eldoret High Court in Uasin Gishu County on November 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde  &  Mariselah Kimbio

What you need to know:

  • Before her murder, Tirop was part of Team Kenya that took part in the Tokyo Olympics Games in August.
  • In September 2021 she broke the record for women’s only road race in Germany, setting a new record of 30 minutes.

Ibrahim Kipkemboi Rotich on Tuesday denied killing his wife and athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop.

