Agnes Tirop had keen interest in dairy farming, real estate

At just 25 years of age, fallen track star Agnes Jebet Tirop had already initiated several business and development projects besides catering for school fees for half a dozen students.

Among the projects she had launched for her parents is a dairy unit at their home in Kapnyemisa Village in Nandi County.

Her father Vincent Tirop said the dairy unit, which is almost complete, could have been the family’s main source of income but is now afraid there are all indications the project may not kick off following Tirop’s murder last week.

He also noted that the 2015 world cross country champion had bought a parcel of land at Mosoriot in Nandi County and wanted to build rental houses for the family upon completing the dairy project.

“My daughter had good plans to empower us economically, but her dreams have been cut short after she was rudely killed and robbed her rights by someone she knew very well,” said Vincent.

He also said the last communication with his daughter was when she left home after asking him to look for cows which would be zero-grazed after the completion of the dairy shade.

Upon getting cows, he tried to call her, but she was off-air the whole day which later prompted the family to search for her, a search that finally ended in her house where she was found dead after being stabbed by her alleged husband who has since been arrested.

“My daughter at also almost the same period bought a piece of land at Mosoriot. She wanted to complete the dairy project before embarking on construction of rental houses.

“By now, we could be somewhere building the houses which would be compete in a month’s time. But now, we are left hanging because we depended on her,” he said.

The former world cross country champion had also invested in the real estate in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County.

She has been eulogised as one of the most hard-working athletes who wanted nothing but the best.

Athletics Kenya led by their President Jack Tuwei eulogised Tirop as one of the most promising athlete whose star was steadily blossoming in the athletics world.

“We are going to hold more seminars and bring everybody on board so that we can cure this disease. I have never seen such things and it’s painful losing a young athlete who had bright future and her career was taking shape,” said Tuwei when he visited the family.