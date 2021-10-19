Agnes Tirop had keen interest in dairy farming, real estate

Agnes Jebet Tirop poses with the ADIZERO adios Pro 1 shoe after winning the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women’s 10km in 30:01 at Adidas HQ on September 12, 2021 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.  Tirop's lifeless body was found in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13, 2021.

  • Among the projects she had launched for her parents is a dairy unit  at their home in Kapnyemisa Village in Nandi County
  • Her father Vincent Tirop said the dairy unit, which is almost complete, could have been the family’s main source of income but is now afraid there are all indications the project may not kick off following Tirop’s murder last week
  • He also noted that the 2015 world cross country champion had bought a parcel of land at Mosoriot in Nandi County and wanted to build rental houses for the family upon completing the dairy project


At just 25 years of age, fallen track star Agnes Jebet Tirop had already initiated several business and development projects besides catering for school fees for half a dozen students.

