Agnes Tirop's death highlights pressures faced by Kenyan female athletes

Agnes Tirop

Former world javelin champion Julius Yego (left) and other athletes, coaches and members of the public during a procession from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County escorting the body of the late Agnes Tirop to Kapnyamisa Primary School in Nandi County for a funeral service on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Although their meteoric rise seemingly reflects a progressive shift in gender norms, the reality is much more grim, with young women particularly vulnerable to financial exploitation at the hands of coaches, agents and even their loved ones.
  • Keitany's career exposed her to several young athletes like Tirop, who spend years balancing their demanding professional lives with social expectations around marriage and motherhood while also serving as the key breadwinner for large extended families.

The death of Kenyan running star Agnes Tirop has thrown a spotlight on the pressures faced by the country's female athletes who pay a huge -- and often tragic -- price for their spectacular success in a male-dominated society.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.