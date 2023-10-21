Agnes Ngetich wins AK Cross Country Series in Kapsokwony

The World Cross Country Championships bronze medallist Agnes Ngetich on Saturday won the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships women’s 10km at Kapsokwony in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County.

Ngetich crossed the line in 32:14.51 ahead of Emmaculate Anyango, who clocked 32:40.18 with Betty Chepkemoi (34:14.5.) sealing the podium positions.

This was the second leg of the cross country series after last weekend's opening leg in Machakos.

It was sweet revenge for Ngetich after Anyango beat her at the Betika Cross Country event in Kericho County last weekend.

Ngetich kept her opponents guessing during the race before surging forward in the last lap and never looked back.

She said this is part of her build up towards the World Cross Country Championships slated for March 30, 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia.

“We have started the cross country season and basically the local races are just shaping us as we prepare for the global event which I would say opened new avenues for me,” said Ngetich.

She said the bronze she won in February at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, helped her to push for the chance to represent Kenya in the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where she finished sixth in the 10,000m.

In the men’s 10km senior category, Charles Rotich timed 29:52.63 for victory ahead of Samwel Limo (30:13.74) and Vincent Kimaiyo ( 30:18.21).

Rotich is hopeful of making the World Cross Country Championships team next year.

In the men’s 8km junior category, Johana Erot won in 23:43.41 ahead of Kibet Ndiwa, who clocked 23:51.78, while Dennis Korir was third in 24:02.52.

The 6km junior women’s race was won by Marion Jepngetich in 20:19.43, with Christine Chesire (20:39.55) and Diana Cherotich (20:53.31) coming in second and third places, respectively.

The next meet will be in Sotik, Bomet County, on November 4.

Athletics Kenya said top performers in the cross country series will join Team Kenya for the Sirikwa Cross Country Championships Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on February 3, 2024.