African champ Musai seeks glory at home 

Martha Musai

The 2018 Africa Youth Games javelin champion Martha Musai during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 3, 2021. Musai will be the sole representative in the category during the World Under-20 Championships which kicks off on August 17 at the same venue. 

Bernard Rotich

  • Youth Games gold medallist wants to replicate her success in August 17-22 championship at Kasarani.

Africa Youth Games javelin champion Martha Musai is all set for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships that will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 17 to 22 August. 

