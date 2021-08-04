African champ Musai seeks glory at home 

Africa Youth Games javelin champion Martha Musai is all set for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships that will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 17 to 22 August.

Musai, then a Form Three student at Ngoleni High School in Machakos County, won the continental junior title in a national record of 54:12 metres during the Youth Games held in Algiers, Algeria in 2018.

Musai, who said that she has good memories of Algiers where she made her best throw, and is looking to better that mark to 60m and above.

“After I won a gold medal, I have been working on my techniques to better my performance. I want to win gold for my country in the World Under 20 Championships,” said Musai, who will be in action on day one of the championships.

Her goal is to become one of the best javelin throwers in the country.

“I may have started small, but I’m aiming high beyond the World Under-20 Championships. I will be using the event as a springboard to other major events. One day I will take part in bigger events and do Kenya proud,” she said.

Musai started off as a sprinter while she studied at Katuli Primary School. When she reached Standard Eight, she switched to javelin and competed upto nationals.

Musai’s mother, Stella Maris, noticed her love for javelin and looked for a school where her daughter’s talent could be nurtured. At Ngoleni High School, Musai’s talent grew under her coach and teacher Daniel Munguti.

“When you get support at the initial stages, you are able to do the right things and improve gradually. I have seen a lot of improvement in my career, and now I am aiming higher,” said Musai, whose favourite food is chapati and green grams.

The World U-20 meet was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 128-member federations of World Athletics have shown interest in the event.

A number of field event athletes will feature in the championship. However, Kenyans athletes did not qualify for the field events, and country was allowed to field one athlete in each of the categories, despite not qualifying, because it is the host nation.

Musai got one of the places. During the national trials held at Kasarani on July 1-3, the athlete threw 49.30m, missing the 50.50m qualification mark, but was named to the team after winning in the category.

Another athlete who was handed a ticket is triple jumper Winnie Fatuma who recently completed her studies at Kericho Day Secondary School. Following in her parents’ footsteps, she initially took up sprints while in Standard Seven at Highlands Primary School in Kericho.

“I was short and I was always left behind in sprints, so I moved to triple jump. That’s how my career kicked off and I’m happy I’m progressing well,” said Fatuma, a fourth born in a family of six.

She told Nation Sport that she got a coach, retired soldier Andrew Chekwony, who has given her good advice.