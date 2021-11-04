Africa Masters trials begin as Great Ethiopian Run postponed

Meles Alem Tikea

Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem Tikea addresses journalists at the Ethiopian Embassy on October 21, 2021 on next month’s Great Ethiopian Run.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The continental event will  be staged at Nyayo Stadium on November 22-27.
  • At the same time, the Great Ethiopian 10km road race has been suspended.

The two-day Kenyan trials for the Africa Masters Championships begin on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

