Africa Masters trials begin as Great Ethiopian Run postponed

The two-day Kenyan trials for the Africa Masters Championships begin on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The continental event will be staged at Nyayo Stadium on November 22-27.

At the same time, the Great Ethiopian 10km road race has been suspended.

“The management team at Great Ethiopian Run would like to inform all participants, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders that due to the state of emergency in Ethiopia we have regrettably had to take the decision to postpone the 2021 TotalEnergies Great Ethiopian Run 10km which was due to take place on Sunday 14th November 2021.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will be back in touch in the coming weeks with more news about a new date for the race,” organisers said in a statement.

Back in the country, Athletics Kenya Masters secretary Rose Tata Muya said they intended to pick 40 athletes from the trials for the continental Masters competition.