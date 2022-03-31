Aerodrome Road renamed after legendary marathon runner

Legendary marathon runner Douglas Wakiihuri is a happy man.

Wakiihuri, the first Kenyan to win a World marathon title and London Marathon, had a road renamed after him.

The Aerodrome Road that cuts on the Upper side of the Nyayo National Stadium, Upper Hill, Nairobi, will now be known as Douglas Wakiihuri Road.

"What else can someone ask for from this great nation of Kenya? If God is to call me now, I will go a happy man," said Wakiihuri. "This is something that I will treasure the whole of my life."

Wakiihuri said that the recognition is something upcoming sportsmen and women will look up to as an inspiration.

Kenya's marathon legend Douglas Wakiihuri poses next to the sign for the road that was formerly Aerodrome Road at Nyayo National Stadium on March 31, 2022, which has now been renamed Douglas Wakiihuri Road in honour of Kenya's first world marathon champion.

Photo credit: Pool

"I really want to express my gratitude to all the Kenyans who have supported me since 1980s, the government, and the Ministry of Sports," said Wakiihuri, adding that last year's blessings seem to have trickled down to this year. "The media has been there to tell my great story and I am indebted to them."

The 58-year-old Wakiihuri was in April last year conferred the highest honour in Japan by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays."

This was in recognition for his many years of contribution to the development and promotion of the bilateral relationship between Kenya and Japan in the sporting and cultural fields.

Wakiihuri, the 1989 London Marathon champion, received the award two months later in Nairobi.

In December last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta conferred Wakiihuri, the 1987 Rome World marathon champion and 1988 Seoul Olympics marathon silver medallist, with the "Order of the Golden Warrior."

"I hope this will continue to inspire young men and women to take up sports as a career," explained Wakiihuri, the 1990 Commonwealth Games marathon champion.