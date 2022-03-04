Adak warns athletes against consumption of supplements

Adak director Agnes Mandu

Agnes Mandu, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya’s Director for Education and Research, addresses athletes during a seminar held in conjunction with Athletics Kenya at Queens Garden Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 03, 2022. The athletes are preparing for world championships and it is a requirement that they undergo three anti-doping education sessions before the event.


By  Fred Kibor

What you need to know:

  • Adak said some athletes found to have doped inadvertently are normally due to consumption of food supplements that contain banned substance
  • Adak Director of Education and Research Agnes Mandu said a research conducted by International Olympic Committee (IOC) found that one out of four packets of food supplements sampled contains banned substances
  • Mandu also noted that whereabouts has resulted to sanctions on many athletes saying it's sad that many Kenyan sports persons fail doping on such grounds

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has warned athletes against consumption of any food supplements as this may result to failing doping test inadvertently.

