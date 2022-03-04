Adak warns athletes against consumption of supplements

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has warned athletes against consumption of any food supplements as this may result to failing doping test inadvertently.

Adak said some athletes found to have doped inadvertently are normally due to consumption of food supplements that contain banned substance.

Adak Director of Education and Research Agnes Mandu said a research conducted by International Olympic Committee (IOC) found that one out of four packets of food supplements sampled contains banned substances.

“Sometimes athletes take foods which are contaminated not because they want to dope but they took food supplements that are contaminated with prohibited substance. When they are tested for doping they fail and this then results to inadvertent doping,” said Mandu.

Speaking Thursday, in Eldoret during an anti-doping seminar for athletes, Mandu urged athletes to be wary of taking foods which contain supplements. On Friday, Adak will hold a similar seminar for athletes in Kapsabet, Nandi county.

“We want our athletes to know that not all food supplements are safe with regard to doping and this is why we are conducting the seminars to educate them on involuntary doping,” she said.

Two-time Olympic 1,500 metres Champion Faith Chepng’etich, 2015 javelin world champion Julius Yego, Valencia Marathon Champion Lawrence Cherono, two-time world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, 5,000 metres sensation Daniel Simiu among others attended the training and were taught on a range of issues including sample collection, anti-doping rule violation, compliance to sample collection among others.

Mandu also noted that whereabouts has resulted to sanctions on many athletes saying it's sad that many Kenyan sports persons fail doping on such grounds.

"Whereabouts is not using prohibited substance but it happens when an athlete fails to feed their data on the system as required and it is very sad for our athletes because that is negligence. This is why we are educating our athletes especially now as they prepare for the World Championships,” she said.

She said Adak is working closely with Athletics Kenya for the sake of Kenyan athletes in terms of data disclosure.

“We want to make sure that our athletes run clean. Some are tested and found to have doped without their knowledge. They require to be educated on a range of issues before a major championship,” she said.

Mandu said it is a requirement that athletes preparing for World Championships undergo three anti-doping education sessions before the event.

“The first question will be if they have had any education and this weakens their defence if they never received any. Some of the World Championships probables on the AK list who miss the three education sessions will find their cases weakened when they are prosecuted for doping,” she said.