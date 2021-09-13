Absa pumps in Sh20 million for Kip Keino Classic

Jack Tuwei

From left to right: Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei, World Under-20 Athletics Championships 1,500m champion Vincent Keter,  Absa Bank Kenya chief executive officer Jeremy Awori and National 800m champion Mary Moraa pose after the launch of this year's Kip Keino Classic at Ole Sereni Hotel on September 13, 2021.

 

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Asked how long the partnership will last with the bank having supported Kenya Open Golf Championships for a decade among other sports, Awori said: “What this space!”
  • Noting Team Kenya’s astute shows at the just concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Awori paid tribute to the athletes for performing under challenging circumstances.

Absa Bank of Kenya Monday forked out Sh20 million in sponsorship for this year’s Kip Keino Classic with the bank pledging a long-term partnership for the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

