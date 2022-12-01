Ababu, Tuwei declare all-out war against doping

The government and Athletics Kenya on Thursday declared an all-out war against doping hours after the World Athletics Council gave the country a great reprieve by not imposing a ban.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu announced a comprehensive action plan that will be unveiled in the next week to fight the scourge.

“As we celebrate, I want to announce that we have activated preparations of a concise, comprehensive action plan that is time bound on how to fight this war,” said Namwamba, stating that the plan will involve a multi-agency network.

Namwamba, who was addressing the media at his Maktaba House office on Thursday, said that various segments of the state, Athletics Kenya, World Athletics, Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) and other stakeholders will all be involved.

“We believe stakeholders and the public will be key in the success of the plan hence athletes, coaches, agents, managers and athletes managements must be roped in besides investigative, prosecution and judicial agencies,” said Namwamba.

The CS was accompanied by Athletics Kenya President, Jack Tuwei, Athletics Kenya Chief Administrative Officer, Susan Kamau, Athletes Representative, Milcah Chemos and international athletes Mary Moraa, Maximillla Imali and Dan Kiviasi.

Namwamba described the reprieve by World Athletics as a big moment for the country and thanked World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, World Athletics Council and AIU for listening and trusting Kenya, and agreeing to the commitment made by the government.

On Wednesday last week, Namwamba, in a letter to Seb Coe, detailed the gains made by Kenya in the war against doping, pledging an increased funding of Sh615 million annually for the next five years.

While addressing the press after the World Council meeting in Rome, Italy on Wednesday, Coe welcomed the government's pledge of a financial package to combat doping in what he called "a long journey" to build trust.

Namwamba affirmed his commitment to amend the 2016 Anti-Doping Laws to make them more punitive bordering anti-narcotics laws so as to deter doping.

“Our commitment is that the fight against doping will be our top priority and our new mantra as government and Athletics Kenya is absolute zero tolerance to doping,” afirmed Namwamba. “We thank God for saving Kenya from the ban as it was a close shave.”

Namwamba noted that Athletics Kenya played a key role in the matter, hence proving a valuable and effective partner for the government.

“Athletics Kenya brought us the moment of victory exhibiting that Kenya can run sports with a firm commitment and fidelity to integrity,” explained Namwamba, warning that Kenya will not escape the wrath of World Athletics the third time if things don't change.

Namwamba added that Kenya has been on the wrong side of doping especially this year with the country accounting for 40 percent of cases.

“This is an incredibly high level of incidences of doping and that is why the decision by World Athletics is even more profound, looking at that statistics. We shall have no excuse if stern action is taken against Kenya next time,” said Namwamba.

Namwamba said that athletics is the finest sports brand that Kenya exports to the world hence won’t again allow few greedy elements to soil the hard-earned heritage of a nation that prides itself in winning clean.

Namwamba said he will protect the proud heritage and tradition, build through the years by great names like Wilson Kiprugut, Nyandika Maiyoro, Kipchoge Keino, Tegla Chemabwai, Tegla Loroupe, Catherine Ndereba all the way to present day legends like Linet Masai, Vivian Vheruiyot, David Rudisha, Eliud Kipchoge, Hellen Obiri and Faith Chepngétich.

Tuwei thanked the government for the support and vowed to tackle the dopers and their network.

"The reprieve from World Athletics and extra funding will see us invest more in testing, investigations and education," said Tuwei.

Chemos and her colleagues welcomed the decision by the World Athletics Council not to ban Kenya from international competitions and commended the government for the role it played.

Chemos, who attended the World Athletics Athletes Commission’s meeting in Rome, Italy, warned that Kenya will not escape the third time and called for collective responsibility in the war against doping.

“This is the last chance for us to change or perish. I want to commend the government and Athletics Kenya for making our case known at the Council meeting,” said Chemos, the 2013 World 3,000metres steeplechase champion.

Kiviasi, the Africa 4x100m gold medallist warned his colleague that the reprieve shouldn’t be construed for a passport to continue with bad ways of doping.

“This is a second chance that we should embrace and simply run clean,” said Kiviasi.

Moraa, the Commonwealth Games 800m champion, said it could have been devastating for upcoming athletes like her to suffer if the ban was effected because of the sins of a few individuals.

“The message is quite clear...let us run clean and win with integrity,” said Moraa, the 2022 World 800m bronze medallist.